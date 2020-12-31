Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Capitalization Tops $6,409.77

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 146.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 153.8% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE. Dragon Option has a market cap of $6,409.77 and $5.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00130458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00569723 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00163074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00312945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00050214 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

