Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RingCentral (RNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

12/22/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $450.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/16/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $320.00 to $340.00.

12/1/2020 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $388.03 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.75 and a 200 day moving average of $291.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.38 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,548,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

