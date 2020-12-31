Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and $6.09 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00297806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.51 or 0.01982383 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

