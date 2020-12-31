Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Axe has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a total market cap of $326,782.01 and approximately $96,120.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000115 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

