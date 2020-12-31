MenaPay Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $951,395.77 and $31,681.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

