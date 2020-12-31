MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0085

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $279,375.26 and approximately $67.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011994 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

