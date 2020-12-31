Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parkland stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Parkland has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

