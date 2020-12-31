ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITVPY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

