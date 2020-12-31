Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.60. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 353,082 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.27 million and a P/E ratio of -48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

In related news, insider Christopher Davies bought 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

