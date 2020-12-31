Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) Shares Gap Up to $498.00

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $498.00, but opened at $528.00. Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) shares last traded at $500.56, with a volume of 84,149 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £443.52 million and a PE ratio of 74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 397.70.

In other Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) news, insider Stephen Fenby bought 25,000 shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

