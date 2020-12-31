Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Shares Gap Up to $223.00

Shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $223.00, but opened at $234.00. Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 192,227 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £452.92 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23.

In other Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.