ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $229.00

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $229.00, but opened at $239.00. ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.44. The stock has a market cap of £239 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

