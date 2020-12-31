Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $25.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 450,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 42.75 ($0.56) dividend. This is a boost from Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 78.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, insider Vivian David Hallam sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £52,500 ($68,591.59).

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Company Profile (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

