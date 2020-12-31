Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Up to $1,167.50

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,167.50, but opened at $1,213.50. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,192.60, with a volume of 308 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £298.64 million and a P/E ratio of 79.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.