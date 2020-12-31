Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $135.00

Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.00, but opened at $140.00. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 32,037 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £158.49 million and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

About Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

