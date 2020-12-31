Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, Binance, Bitbns and Kraken. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and $443.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00076598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,612,114 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Trade Satoshi, Hotbit, MBAex, Bit-Z, YoBit, FCoin, Bitbns, Coinbit, Bitkub, IDAX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Indodax, Upbit, Koinex, WazirX, Bibox, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper, BigONE, Binance, DragonEX, Kraken, Huobi, CoinEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinsquare and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

