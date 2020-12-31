Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $45.75, $34.91, $24.72 and $5.22. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00296093 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.10 or 0.01993323 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $34.91, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16, $5.22, $7.20, $18.11, $4.92, $62.56 and $24.72. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

