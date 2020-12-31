Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.50. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 49.37 and a quick ratio of 48.77. The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a PE ratio of -83.33.

Wilmington Capital Management Company Profile (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

