Ragnarok Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,882.69 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 206.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $13,882.69 and $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 268.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.