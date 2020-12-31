Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.54. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

