Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.10

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.10 and last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21. The company has a market cap of C$430.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.35.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.79 million. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

