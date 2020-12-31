Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $325.00

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 204044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The company has a market capitalization of £337.30 million and a PE ratio of -18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.10.

In other Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) news, insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

