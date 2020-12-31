Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Sets New 1-Year High at $822.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 822 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 818 ($10.69), with a volume of 125994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.02).

The firm has a market cap of £488.92 million and a P/E ratio of 50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 697.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Treatt plc (TET.L) news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

