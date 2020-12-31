Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.90

Shares of Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 150224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Smartspace Software plc will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Morrison bought 27,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

About Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

