Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $375.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L) (LON:MNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 374.12 ($4.89), with a volume of 182984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.50 ($4.72).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 360.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

