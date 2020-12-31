Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Stock Price Down 50%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)’s stock price dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 241,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 257,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

