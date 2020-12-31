Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,300 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.45 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

About Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

