Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.36. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 127,166 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN.V) (CVE:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Chunibas project covering an area of approximately 530 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; the Espiritu SMR project that covers an area of approximately 2,711 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; 1068 project that comprises an area of 1,800 hectares situated in the Sonora State, Mexico; and the Los Ocotes project covering an area of approximately 2,283 hectares located in the Sonora State, Mexico.

