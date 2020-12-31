JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $374.19

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 374.19 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 371.88 ($4.86), with a volume of 305565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.56).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £281.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L)’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In related news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

