Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.45

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.45 and last traded at $226.14, with a volume of 966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.63.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,556,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total value of $2,378,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,264,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,979,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,924 shares of company stock valued at $58,051,670. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.