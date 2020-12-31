Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,804.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005159 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 261.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,313,715 coins and its circulating supply is 196,934,101 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.