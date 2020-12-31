Analysts Expect Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Energy Fuels posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

NASDAQ UUUU opened at $4.31 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

