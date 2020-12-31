Brokerages Set CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Price Target at $22.00

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CBTX by 82.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 94.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.
CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
