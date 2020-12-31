Rivetz Market Capitalization Achieves $332,801.05 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Rivetz has a market cap of $332,801.05 and $39.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01981630 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.