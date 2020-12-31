PRIZM Market Capitalization Reaches $10.48 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and $692,615.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00041597 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,954,718 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

