MVL Tops One Day Volume of $1.46 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. MVL has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and $1.46 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cashierest, IDCM and IDEX. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01981630 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,631,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, UEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

