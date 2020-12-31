Brokerages Set MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Price Target at $16.67

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCBS. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO Farid Tan sold 21,200 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $303,372.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 807,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,922.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,600 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $224,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,116,777.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBS opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $365.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.50. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

