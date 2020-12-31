Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.85

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 3588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,007,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00. Insiders sold 815,015 shares of company stock worth $44,363,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

