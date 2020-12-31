PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Receives €88.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.60 ($101.88).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

PUM stock opened at €92.28 ($108.56) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.49. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.50. PUMA SE has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €92.32 ($108.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

