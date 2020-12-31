Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post earnings of $10.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.54. Quidel posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 913%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $19.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $19.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $41.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $53.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $184.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quidel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 239.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quidel by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Quidel by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

