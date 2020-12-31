Bread Hits Market Cap of $5.04 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Bread has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $137,193.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

