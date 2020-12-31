Boosted Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $554,280.03 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00032581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $554,280.03 and $118,957.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

