Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.15. Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

About Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

