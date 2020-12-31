NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.79. NewAge shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 18,084 shares traded.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NewAge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

