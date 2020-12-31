Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

