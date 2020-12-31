Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $2.45. Monaker Group shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 37,273 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

