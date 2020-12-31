North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $11.85. North Mountain Merger shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

About North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC)

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.