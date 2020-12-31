Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $64,222.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

