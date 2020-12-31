USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $628,343.06 and $1,246.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,906.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.01199431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 348.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003057 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009247 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

