$0.52 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

